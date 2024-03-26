Submit Release
Lunacy Games Reveals Survival RPG

The Wild West Just Got Weird

The founders started playing survival games together during the pandemic, and after thousands of hours of exploring and building, we knew we had to create one of our own.”
— Bill Roper - CEO/Co-Founder
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Lunacy Games announced their first title in development, a cooperative, open world crafting survival RPG set in an apocalyptic old west. The ambitious game is built in Unreal Engine 5 and set in an original universe.

“The founders started playing survival games together during the pandemic, and after thousands of hours of exploring and building, we knew we had to create one of our own,” said Bill Roper, CEO and co-founder of Lunacy Games. “We’re tired of zombies and vampires in fantasy and near-future settings. So we knew we had to do something different that still fit perfectly with the survival and RPG genres.”

Lunacy Games places an emphasis on building cooperative games focused on bringing friends together, embracing player creativity, and encouraging long form play in emergent and dynamic environments. Their first game takes advantage of these principles with some notable twists.

“The setting is the American old West, but this is truly the Weird West,” explains Roper. “I describe it as a game that’s grounded in reality and with the graphic fidelity like Red Dead Redemption 2 mixed with the exploration and environmental storytelling of Skyrim and many of the survival elements and player freedom of Conan Exiles. In gamer short-hand, it’s Cowboys vs. Cthulhu, and you can transform into a werewolf!”

The company is currently presenting their self-funded demo to prospective investors and publishing partners.

For more information on Lunacy Games, please visit www.lunacy.games

About Lunacy Games
Lunacy Games is an independent game development studio. The studio crafts cooperative games focused on bringing friends together, encouraging player creativity, and embracing emergent play in dynamic environments. A remote-first studio, Lunacy Games is led by Bill Roper, an award-winning game industry veteran best known for his work on the Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Disney Infinity franchises. The studio is co-founded by several other long-time industry veterans with deep experience in the MMO, RPG, FPS and Action genres.

Bill Roper
Lunacy Games
+ +1 650-246-4842
press@lunacy.games
