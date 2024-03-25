Gila Cohen Joins Vanbarton Group as Partner and Chief Investment Officer

Vanbarton Group Logo Gila Cohen

Vanbarton, a vertically integrated boutique real estate investment firm, announces the appointment of Gila Cohen as Partner and Chief Investment Officer.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanbarton Group, a vertically integrated boutique real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gila Cohen as Partner and Chief Investment Officer. With nearly three decades of experience building businesses and implementing investment strategies, Ms. Cohen brings a wealth of expertise to the Vanbarton Group.

In her role, Ms. Cohen will be instrumental in investment decision-making and portfolio construction across the Firm's equity and credit strategies. She will provide additional leadership in the Firm's office-to-residential conversion, value-add multifamily, medical office, and structured finance strategies. Her extensive background in real estate, private equity, and private credit makes her an invaluable addition to the Vanbarton team.

Ms. Cohen joins from Monroe Capital LLC, where she was the Global Head of Institutional Partnerships, responsible for fostering key partnerships and driving growth initiatives. Before her tenure at Monroe Capital, she held top leadership positions at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (USA) (“MUFG”), including Chief Investment Strategy Officer. At MUFG, Ms. Cohen was responsible for advising, directing, and governing the strategic alternatives investment portfolio, as well as playing a strategic role in the Firm's ESG and DEI initiatives.

Additionally, Ms. Cohen has held senior investment banking and trusted advisor roles at J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, and Credit Suisse First Boston, where she honed her abilities in corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and client relations.

Richard A.C. Coles, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Vanbarton Group, commented on Ms. Cohen's appointment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome Gila to the Vanbarton team. Her extensive experience and strategic outlook will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the evolving real estate landscape and identify new opportunities for growth."

Gary Tischler, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Vanbarton Group, added, "Gila's proven track record and her deep relationships throughout global real estate markets make her the ideal candidate to lead our investment efforts. We look forward to leveraging her expertise to further strengthen our position in the marketplace."

Ms. Cohen expressed her excitement about joining the Vanbarton Group, stating, "I am honored to join Richard and Gary and the entire Vanbarton team to build upon their 30 year track record. The team's long-lasting client relationships, approach to bespoke portfolio construction, and proven results in the conversion of office-to-residential space are some of the reasons I chose to join. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team, driving strategic investments, and delivering excellent value to our investors."

About Vanbarton Group:

Vanbarton Group, LLC, founded in 1992, is a vertically integrated real estate investment and advisory Firm. The Firm manages private funds and programmatic ventures, employing diverse credit and equity investment strategies for global institutional investors. With a team strategically located throughout the U.S., Vanbarton Group maintains a comprehensive market presence and investment history, further enhancing its capabilities to source and manage assets as both an owner and lender. For more information, please visit vanbartongroup.com.

Contact:

Ryan Harding

212-293-3648

harding@vanbartongroup.com