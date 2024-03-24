Fatal Fire in Newton Under Investigation 

NEWTON — A fire on Walnut Street this morning has claimed one person’s life, said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, Newton Fire Chief Gregory J. Gentile, Newton Police Chief John F. Carmichael, Jr, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

“Our hearts go out to the family who lost a loved one today,” said Mayor Fuller and Chief Gentile. “This is the third fatal fire in our community since December. We want to urge all our residents to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home. And if you hear those alarms sound, please — get out, stay out, and close the doors on the way out.”

The Newton Fire Department responded to 1243 Walnut St. following 9-1-1 calls at about 8:30 this morning. The first responding companies observed heavy fire venting through the first floor windows.

Firefighters learned that one person remained inside the two-family duplex. They made entry through the front and located one adult on the first floor. One firefighter’s turnout gear sustained significant thermal damage from the heat and flames they encountered while removing the man from the structure.

Tragically, the man’s injuries were fatal. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another occupant of the unit escaped without serious injury; occupants of a second unit also escaped on their own. Firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the home. They brought the fire under control within about 30 minutes.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Newton Fire Department, Newton Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. They are assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit. The fire does not appear suspicious but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

###