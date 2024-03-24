Register Now for Bayside Park Summer Farm Shares

Press release from the City of Arcata:

Bayside Park Farm Summer Farm Share

The City of Arcata Recreation Division and Bayside Park Farm are now registering for Summer Farm Shares!

Bayside Park Farm was Arcata’s first Community Supported Agriculture farm. This is the farm’s 31st year of providing fresh, local, organic produce and learning opportunities for the community.

Shares are available for weekly pick-up beginning mid-June and going through October. A farm share generally provides food for three to four people. Shares cost $520 for 20 weeks of organic, fresh produce. Payment plans are available. Shares are limited so sign up early!

Shares can be picked up at Bayside Park farm which is located at 930 Old Arcata Rd. For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org/rec or call (707) 822-7091.