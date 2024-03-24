Submit Release
News Search

There were 147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,448 in the last 365 days.

Register Now for Bayside Park Summer Farm Shares

Press release from the City of Arcata:

vegetables

Bayside Park Farm Summer Farm Share

The City of Arcata Recreation Division and Bayside Park Farm are now registering for Summer Farm Shares! 

Bayside Park Farm was Arcata’s first Community Supported Agriculture farm. This is the farm’s 31st year of providing fresh, local, organic produce and learning opportunities for the community. 

Shares are available for weekly pick-up beginning mid-June and going through October. A farm share generally provides food for three to four people. Shares cost $520 for 20 weeks of organic, fresh produce. Payment plans are available. Shares are limited so sign up early! 

Shares can be picked up at Bayside Park farm which is located at 930 Old Arcata Rd. For more information, please visit cityofarcata.org/rec or call (707) 822-7091. 

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Register Now for Bayside Park Summer Farm Shares

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more