MPD Arrests Teen Suspects in Attempted Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce the arrest of two suspects in an attempted robbery in Northwest.

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8:20 a.m., the victim was walking in the 600 block of P Street, Northwest, when he was surrounded by three suspects. The suspects demanded money, but the victim refused. One of the suspects assaulted the victim. The victim fled from the suspects and flagged down an officer patrolling the area.

Officers canvassing the area located and arrested two of the suspects.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, were charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24043782

