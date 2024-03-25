Innovative PSAP of the Future to be featured at IWCE24
The PSAP of the Future is a partnership between iCERT and IWCE. This innovative experience incorporates cutting-edge technology which will help save lives.
We are excited to partner with IWCE to bring together our members and showcase their innovative products and solutions, as well as their ongoing commitment to public safety and emergency response.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PSAP of the Future is a game-changer in emergency response brought to you by The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) and the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE). This innovative solution incorporates cutting-edge technology to help emergency responders quickly and accurately assess a situation, dispatch resources, and provide critical information to those in need.
— George Kelemen, Executive Director of iCERT
At IWCE24, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the PSAP of the Future firsthand. This self-guided, interactive journey will take you through every stage of an NG911 call in progress following the flow from incident to response, showcasing the innovative technologies and solutions from iCERT Members, Carbyne, DATAMARK, Eventide, Exacom/ SecuLore, Mission Critical Partners, NGA, Pulsiam, Sinch, Valid8, and Zetron. “We are excited to partner with IWCE to bring together our members and showcase their innovative products and solutions, as well as their ongoing commitment to public safety and emergency response,” said iCERT Executive Director George Kelemen. “This is an excellent opportunity for attendees to experience the future of emergency response and learn how the latest technology is being used to transform Public Safety Answering Points.”
IWCE 2024 will take place from March 25-28 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando,FL. Attendees can experience the PSAP of the Future at Booth #1023 on the exhibit floor. For more information about the PSAP of the Future experience, visit www.theindustrycouncil.org/psapofthefuture
About iCERT: The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) is a trade association focused exclusively on emergency response technologies and related equipment, systems, and services. iCERT is dedicated to improving public safety through innovation. Our mission is to drive innovation in the emergency response sector and to promote industry growth through increased investments in new technologies. For more information, visit theindustrycouncil.org.
