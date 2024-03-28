Board Chair and Former Chief Executive Officer Elissar Farah Antonios Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
We are honored to count Elissar among our credential holders now and look forward to her continued impactful service across both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors.”GLOBAL, ORGAZNIZATION, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Elissar Farah Antonios.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Acknowledged by Forbes as one of the 'Middle East's Most Powerful Business Leaders’, Elissar has extensive experience serving throughout the Middle East and North Africa as a board member and chief executive officer. In her most recent corporate executive role, Elissar managed the Middle East and North Africa region for Citi, she also served as the chief executive officer of Citibank UAE. She is a member of the board of directors for Dubai International Chamber and chairperson of INJAZ UAE, part of Junior Achievement’s worldwide network, and serves as an Advisory Board Member of Cosmopoints Loyalty Tech Ltd. Elissar has served on numerous boards of major trade and business associations, including the UAE Banks Federation, the US UAE Business Council, and the American Chamber (AMCHAM) Abu Dhabi and Lebanon. In her volunteer roles, she is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Children’s Cancer Centre of Lebanon (CCC L), a founding member of the Middle East Inclusion & Diversity Council, and serves on the Advisory Board of the Olayan School of Business at the American University of Beirut. She earned her MBA in Finance from Imperial College London and her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the American University in Beirut. She has pursued executive education programs at Harvard Business School, UC Berkeley, Stanford, and Columbia Business School.
“Elissar brings an enormous and valuable portfolio of experiences to her board service," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are honored to count her among our credential holders now and look forward to her continued impactful service across both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Certificate in Risk Governance program provides valuable insight for both existing board members and for those embarking on their board journey and truly enriching the understanding of risk management in a governance context,” said Ms. Farah Antonios. “I would highly endorse and recommend this program to anyone looking to enhance their expertise in risk governance.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®