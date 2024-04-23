Board Chair Alphonse Willy Ngana First in Democratic Republic of the Congo Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Alphonse's experience across multiple countries and industries on the African continent and in Europe help him to bring a valuable perspective to the positive governance of risk-taking.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Alphonse Willy Ngana Mabiala of Kinshasa, Congo (DRC). He is the first person in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to earn this global distinction.
Alphonse serves as chair of the board of directors for FBNBank DRC SA in Kinshasa, as a non-executive director of First Bank Nigeria, DRC, and is a past member of the board of directors of the Millenium Corporation Challenge Unit (MCCU) and CEO Sierra Leone Brewery Limited, both in Sierra Leone. His previous executive experience includes senior roles with Heineken in Amsterdam, Siera Leone Brewery and Bralirwa – Heineken in Rwanda. Alphonse earned his master’s degree in accounting and finance and his bachelor’s degree in business and economics from the Higher School of Commerce (the Institute Superieur de Commerce de Kinshasa). He has completed extensive executive education at INSEAD, IMD, and Harvard Business School.
“I’m thrilled to welcome someone of Alphonse’s stature as the first to earn the Certificate in Risk Governance in the Congo (DRC)," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His experience across multiple countries and industries on the African continent and in Europe help him to bring a valuable perspective to the positive governance of risk-taking."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“Excellent training and refreshing courses aiming at elevating board of directors leadership, performance, and value-added in the complex, competitive, and challenging world environment,” said Mr. Ngana. “It has further deepened my board practical knowledge and experiences in risk governance in the dynamic social, economic, and environmental arenas. Looking at risk in the context of unlocking the value creation for shareholders and stakeholders is key!” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
