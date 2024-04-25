Board Member and Chief Executive Officer Jocelyn Martin-Leano Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Jocelyn brings valuable experience to her board work from a variety of leadership positions, and working successfully through market disruptions. She is certain to be a valuable member of any board.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Jocelyn Martin-Leano of Irvine, California, in the United States.
Jocelyn is the chief executive officer of Enizio Strategies LLC, where she leads a team of advisors focused on the interplay of strategy, structure/process, technology/digital/AI, capabilities, and talent. She is a former member of the board of directors of Irwin Union Bank, where she also served as president of its subsidiary Irwin Home Equity. Jocelyn served for over ten years as the president, Rushmore Servicing Division of Rushmore Loan Management Services, and prior to that, was the senior vice president and chief operations officer, US mortgage insurance for Genworth Financial. She is NACD Directorship Certified® and a graduate of the Women on Boards and Advanced Management programs of Harvard Business School. She earned her MBA (with honors) from Saint Mary’s College of California and her BS in industrial engineering from the University of the Philippines. Jocelyn is a member of WomenExecs on Boards and joined their guided study cohort through the Certificate in Risk Governance® program.
“Jocelyn brings valuable experience to her board work from a variety of leadership positions and working successfully through market disruptions," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She was a valuable member of our guided study cohort, sharing these experiences and ideas with impact. She will no doubt bring the same value to future board service."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Risk Governance® program is unlike any other - it will change your mindset on how to think of risk and see it from positive lenses of opportunity,” said Ms. Martin-Leano. “It is an invaluable program for a board member as well as any senior leader in terms of having a wider and more educated view of risk. The perspectives are rich, coming from thought leaders across the globe. It is a great blend of theory and application as many CEOs and board members share life experiences. The course is organized to fit with time constraints of any executive. I highly recommend it,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®