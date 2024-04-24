Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Patricia Rodriguez-Christian Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Patricia's governance work grows even more impactful with an enriched knowledge of the positive governance of risk-taking. I look forward to seeing her continued and expanding impact where she serves.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Patricia Q. Rodriguez-Christian, MPA, of Dallas, Texas, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Patricia is the Chief Executive Officer of CRC Group Inc., a family office with interests across multiple sectors. She is the chair of the board of directors of the Women’s Business Council – Southwest, co-chairperson of the board of WomenExecs on Boards, where she chairs the Nominating Committee, and a member of the board of directors of Actuated Medical Inc. She also served on the national board of WBENC, the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States, where she was a member of the Finance Committee. Patricia is a former trustee of the DTC Endowment Fund, supporting the Dallas Theatre Center. She began her career with the Department of Commerce in the Office of the Secretary. Patricia holds an MPA from the University of New Mexico, a BBA in business/commerce from the University of Phoenix, the Corporate Director Certificate from Harvard Business School, and has completed executive education programs at Harvard and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Patricia holds the DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® as well.
“In her board and executive leadership roles, Patricia brings thoughtful and informed guidance to those she serves," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her governance work grows even more impactful with an enriched knowledge of the positive governance of risk-taking, and I look forward to seeing her continued and expanding impact on the success of those organizations."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“As a board director, we challenge ourselves daily to bring the highest level of guidance and leadership in the boardroom,” said Ms. Rodriguez-Christian. “The DCRO Institute’s coursework provides world-class content from global leaders and subject-matter academicians addressing the evolving governance landscape and provides practical frameworks and models for use in our daily work as directors,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®