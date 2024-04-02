36th Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair
To be held at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St, Michaels, Maryland -- June 14-16, 2024
'It’s All About Fishing' is the theme of this year’s 36th Annual Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair to be hosted at St. Michael's Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, June 14-16, 2024”ST MICHAELS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It’s All About Fishing” is the theme of this year’s 36th Annual Antique & Classic Boat Festival and Coastal Arts Fair. Vintage boat owners will be lining up to display their classics including Boston Whaler, Chris-Craft, Rybovich, Hatteras, Lyman, and Egg Harbor beauties -- along with deadrises and buy boats at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM).
Traditionally held on Father’s Day weekend, this three-day event to take place June 14-16 is sponsored by The Antique & Classic Boat Society (ACBS)-Chesapeake Bay Chapter. It is one of the largest classic boat shows in the Mid-Atlantic region.
More than 100 cruisers, runabouts and racers (wood as well as pre-1997 fiberglass and metal boats) will be displayed both in water and on land. Additionally, there will be a Field of Dreams for those looking to own a classic or antique boat.
Throughout the day, families can stroll the 17-acre CBMM campus to view these extraordinary boats and talk with their captains, as well as purchase unique works of maritime arts at the juried Coastal Arts Fair. There will also be a nautical flea market, children’s activities, free boat rides, and a variety of boating history talks.
Topics will include: “Saving Classic Cruisers with Today’s Composites, including Wooden Ryboviches,” “Vintage and Effective Fishing Lures for Bayside Angling,” “Secrets to Preparing and Cooking Chesapeake Fish and Shellfish,” “Chasing Crabs & Rockfish, Tonging Oysters – The Chesapeake Motor Deadrise from 1900 to 2000,” “Hemingway to Hepburn: How America ‘Invented’ Sportfishing and Sportfishermen Boats,” “Traditional Deadrise Fishing Boats of Chesapeake Bay,” “Collecting Classic Rods & Reels, plus Fishing Accessories,” “Amazing History of Boston Whaler 1950s- 1980s,” “Early Classic Center Console Boats of the 20th Century,” “Who Built the Finest Mid-Century Sportfishing Boats?” and “Love Those Lymans – Why Fishermen Prefer Lapstrakes.”
In addition to fishing boats, classic boats in all phases of restoration process will participate in the show: historic (up to 1918), antique (1919-1942), classic (1943-1975), late classic (1976-1997) and contemporary (any wooden boat).
Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. To register online before June 1, click here.
Juried artists and craftsmen who want to reserve a 10x10 vendor space may register by June 1 at chesapeakebayacbs.org/vendors The cost is $100 for the three-day event. For more information, contact Debra Fass at classic.boat.fest.reg@gmail.com.
Businesses that wish to advertise in the program journal, which will be distributed throughout the weekend to thousands of festival-goers, may register online at chesapeakebayacbs.org/sponsorship-advertising-order-form before May 15.
For general admission prices to the boat festival, which opens 10 a.m. daily, visit cbmm.org. CBMM is located at 213 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels, Md. For more information about the show, email chesapeakebayacbs@gmail.com or Alicia Boardman at chesapeakebaybschair@gmail.com
ABOUT
ACBS-Chesapeake Bay is one of the 57 U.S. & Canadian chapters of The Antique and Classic Boat Society, Inc. and has more than 200 members enrolled representing more than six states. The Chesapeake Bay Chapter welcomes individuals and families who share a common interest in antique and classic boats. It hosts numerous member activities and sponsors the Antique and Classic Boat Festival in St. Michaels, Md., every June so members can meet, share experiences, exchange information and expand their knowledge of historic, antique and classic boats – both wood and fiberglass. Its objective is to generate enthusiasm for all aspects of members’ interest in sustaining, maintaining and preserving antique and classic boats. To learn more about ACBS-Chesapeake Bay, visit the website and follow them on Facebook.
Chairperson Alicia Boardman
ACBS-Chesapeake Bay
chesapeakebaybschair@gmail.com