2024 Macao International Parade conveys VIVA’s performance energy in the closing performance Highlighting Sino-Western cultural integration and creating an annual cultural feast

MACAU, March 24 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S. A. and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S. A., the “2024 Macao International Parade”, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, was held on 24 March (Sunday). The participating groups gathered at the Sai Van Lake Square for a closing performance in the evening, where performing groups gave their best performances, bringing a closing ceremony that showcased cultural integration.

The year’s Parade told the story of the Parade’s mascot VIVA, a performing arts enthusiast who travelled with the public from the Ruins of St. Paul’s to a magical and mysterious planet, looking for the secret of wonderful performances. During the exploration journey, local and foreign performing groups gathered at the stage in Sai Van Lake Square, where they gave their best performances, including traditional and innovative martial arts and lion dance performances, performances that combined comedy and humour elements, and artistic groups with unique installations. With the four performance essences gained, namely “V – Vibrant”, “I –Ignite”, “V – Variety”, and “A – Ambient”, VIVA exerted the power under the guidance of the God of stage, showcasing the charm of a city of performing arts on the immersive interactive stage. Meanwhile, various large-scale installations including puppets, large balloons and spaceships appeared on the stage and audience areas, as well as cheerful performances were presented by performing groups, promoting the spirit of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”.

In the closing performance, local and foreign performing groups jointly presented diverse cultural and artistic performances with narrative and rhythmical elements, showcasing the beauty of exotic customs, multicultural integration and innovation. The Macao International Parade is committed to strengthen the international cultural and artistic exchanges and leverage Macao’s role as a bridge severing as “a base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures”, thus building Macao into a “City of Performing Arts”.