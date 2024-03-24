Submit Release
News Search

There were 168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,461 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Voyeurism

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5001449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice                         

STATION: Derby                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2024   /   1839 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Peak Resort – Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Voyeurism

 

ACCUSED: Under investigation

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police is attempting to identify a male seen on camera in connection with a suspicious incident that occurred at Jay Peak Resort on 03/19/2024. Anyone who recognizes the male attached is asked to contact Tpr. Rice at anthony.rice@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Voyeurism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more