Derby Barracks / Voyeurism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5001449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/19/2024 / 1839 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Peak Resort – Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Voyeurism

ACCUSED: Under investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police is attempting to identify a male seen on camera in connection with a suspicious incident that occurred at Jay Peak Resort on 03/19/2024. Anyone who recognizes the male attached is asked to contact Tpr. Rice at anthony.rice@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.