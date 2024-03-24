Derby Barracks / Voyeurism
CASE#: 24A5001449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/19/2024 / 1839 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Peak Resort – Jay, VT
VIOLATION: Voyeurism
ACCUSED: Under investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police is attempting to identify a male seen on camera in connection with a suspicious incident that occurred at Jay Peak Resort on 03/19/2024. Anyone who recognizes the male attached is asked to contact Tpr. Rice at anthony.rice@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.