Vice President Verónica Abad Discusses Ecuador's Political Landscape and Security Challenges in Exclusive Interview
Vice President Abad speaks on Ecuador's security, her role in Israel, and personal challenges.
I came without security; I am without security. I do not have a health or life insurance, neither do my children, which by law and right I should have”LA CALIFORNIA, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive interview with Central Noticias, Vice President Verónica Abad candidly discussed Ecuador's current political and security landscape, emphasizing the nation's challenges and her perspective on various issues. The interview, conducted virtually while the Vice President is stationed in Israel, sheds light on the complexities of Ecuador's political dynamics, security concerns, and her role in the current administration.
— Veronica Abad
Vice President Abad addressed the significant security challenges Ecuador faces, referencing the alarming homicide rate, "Ecuador, according to National Police data, has reached a homicide rate of forty deaths per hundred thousand inhabitants," she highlighted, illustrating the urgency of tackling the violence that plagues the country.
Throughout the interview, Abad spoke on her diplomatic assignment in Israel, intended to foster peace and prevent the escalation of conflict between Israel and Palestine. This role underscores Ecuador's commitment to international peace and stability. "I have been given the role to consolidate the first decree, followed by a decree where I am named as an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador," Abad explained, detailing her efforts to navigate the complexities of her assignment amidst Ecuador's political climate.
The Vice President also addressed personal and political challenges, including the recent detention of her son, which has garnered significant media attention.
Abad emphasized her integrity and dedication to public service. "I have been preparing for 24 years in politics, exercising freedom as natural rights give us," Abad stated, underscoring her commitment to Ecuador's development.
The Vice President's reflections on her political journey, the current state of Ecuador's governance, and her vision for the country's future offer a compelling insight into the challenges and aspirations that define her vice presidency.
This exclusive interview with Vice President Verónica Abad is available in full on Central Noticias' platform, providing an in-depth look at one of Ecuador's key political figures during a tumultuous time in the nation's history.
Douglas Sanchez
Central Noticias - Gente Opa
+506 4083 0900
douglas.sanchez@genteopa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Exclusive Interview with Veronica Abad, Ecuador Vice President