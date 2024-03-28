Verónica Abad Vows to Fight for Justice, Cites Personal and Political Trials in Emotional Interview
Vice President Abad shares her resolve to seek justice and uphold democratic values in a revealing interview, amidst personal and political challenges.
First and foremost, I am a mother before I am a Vice President”LA CALIFORNIA, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an in-depth and emotionally charged interview with Central Noticias, Ecuador's Vice President Verónica Abad opened up about her current trials, both personal and political, underscoring her unwavering commitment to fight for justice and uphold her duties amid challenging circumstances. Speaking from Israel, where she currently holds a special envoy role, Vice President Abad provided insights into her experiences and the obstacles she faces, offering a rare glimpse into the personal impact of her public service role.
— Veronica Abad
Amidst a backdrop of political tension and public scrutiny, Vice President Abad addressed the recent arrest of her son, Francisco Sebastián B. A., on allegations of influence peddling, categorically asserting her and her son's innocence. "First and foremost, I am a mother before I am a Vice President," Abad stated, emphasizing the personal toll of the accusations. She passionately declared her intention to seek justice, not only for her family but for all Ecuadorians facing adversity.
Verónica Abad also highlighted the ideological differences and the apparent estrangement between her and President Daniel Novoa, illustrating the complexity of their professional relationship. She detailed her perspective on the political landscape of Ecuador, touching upon the challenges of governance and the pursuit of a peaceful and just society.
Throughout the interview, Abad remained steadfast in her belief in the principles of democracy and the rule of law, despite the personal and political challenges she faces. "My fight is for the truth, for justice, and for the Ecuadorian people," she affirmed, reflecting on her long-standing commitment to public service and her vision for the country.
The Vice President's call for an open dialogue and her appeal to international human rights bodies underscore her plea for transparency, justice, and the protection of democratic values. As tensions rise and the eyes of the nation, and indeed the world, watch closely, Verónica Abad's heartfelt messages resonate with many who seek fairness and accountability in public life.
This exclusive interview with Vice President Verónica Abad provides a poignant and comprehensive overview of her current predicaments, ideological stands, and her indomitable spirit. Central Noticias invites readers and viewers to access the full interview on their platforms, offering an opportunity to understand the depth of Ecuador's vice-presidential experience and perspectives.
