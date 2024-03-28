Veronica Abad Addresses Son's Detention, Calls for International Human Rights Intervention
Ecuador's VP calls for global intervention on son's detention, highlighting human rights concerns.
I hold President Noboa responsible for my life and my son's life”LA CALIFORNIA, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a candid and exclusive interview with Central Noticias, Vice President of Ecuador, Verónica Abad, speaks out on the recent detention of her son, Francisco Sebastián Barreiro Abad, calling for international human rights intervention. The interview sheds light on the Vice President's stance amidst Ecuador's complex political landscape and her appeal to the global community for justice.
— Veronica Abad
"First and foremost, I am a mother before being a Vice President," Abad states, emphasizing her primary concern for her son's wellbeing. Francisco Sebastián, described as a young man of dreams with a clear professional record, finds himself at the center of a legal storm that has quickly become a focal point of national and international attention.
The Vice President criticizes the manner of her son's detention and the conditions under which he is being held, describing them as a direct attack on her family, motivated by political differences. "This is about more than just legal proceedings; it's a matter of human rights," Abad asserts, pointing to the broader implications of her son's case on the state of democracy and legal fairness in Ecuador.
Abad's appeal extends beyond the borders of Ecuador, as she plans to seek the support of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. "What's happening is silencing voices and violating rights. It's time to speak up and stop the abuse," she urges, highlighting the necessity for international oversight in situations where political and personal freedoms are at stake.
Throughout the interview, Abad remains steadfast in her call for transparency, dialogue, and respect for institutional processes, reflecting on the challenges faced by those in positions of political leadership and the impact of their personal struggles on public perception and national governance.
As Ecuador navigates these tumultuous waters, Abad's interview with Central Noticias serves as a poignant reminder of the human stories behind political headlines and the ongoing need for vigilance in the protection of human rights and democratic principles.
