Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Cecil County

March 24, 2024

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Cecil County.

Shortly before 6:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a three-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 in North East, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, traffic was stopped in the left two lanes of northbound I-95 due to a previous crash when a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic rear-ended a 2016 Toyota Highlander, which then rear-ended a 2022 Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Gage Myers, 18, of New Jersey, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. A 19-year-old female passenger in the Chevrolet was transported by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Medical Center in Delaware for treatment of her injuries.

The driver, an adult female, and a juvenile male passenger in the Toyota Highlander were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A female juvenile passenger in the Toyota Highlander was transported by ambulance to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware for treatment of her injuries.

Northbound I-95 was closed for just less than four hours following the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

