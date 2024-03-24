Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Cecil County

Submit Release
(NORTH EAST, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday evening in Cecil County. 

Shortly before 6:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to a three-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 in North East, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, traffic was stopped in the left two lanes of northbound I-95 due to a previous crash when a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic rear-ended a 2016 Toyota Highlander, which then rear-ended a 2022 Toyota Rav4. 

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Gage Myers, 18, of New Jersey, was declared deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. A 19-year-old female passenger in the Chevrolet was transported by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Medical Center in Delaware for treatment of her injuries. 

The driver, an adult female, and a juvenile male passenger in the Toyota Highlander were transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment of their injuries. A female juvenile passenger in the Toyota Highlander was transported by ambulance to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware for treatment of her injuries. 

Northbound I-95 was closed for just less than four hours following the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.  

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

