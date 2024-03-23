MPD Investigating Fatal Shooting in Southeast, DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast, D.C.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at approximately 3:08 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2900 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Officers located an adult male shooting victim who was unconscious and not breathing in the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs of life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Dimitrious Tre’von Brown of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24043422

###