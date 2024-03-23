Memories of People and the Magic in SoHum

This section includes memories and announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

I was saddened to learn of Jim Lamport’s passing… A year past and a lightyear gone bye.

I arrived in Garberville in the fall of 1977. Camped at Richardson Grove then got a job at Benbow Inn. Rented a room from Ms.Sherwood at her shady place behind the Benbow Golf Course.

When the Inn closed for winter break, I moved up to rent a room from Jim the radio Discjockey, in downtown G-ville. I became a “Semi-Townie.”

I hooked up with Roy Heider and worked a deal to work out of the back of the Union Station that lasted a few years. A great Gig for both of us.

I met Bonnie Sorensen while at Jim’s apartment, along with Jan Partridge. That led to many other locals who knew other locals and many adventures..

I was fortunate to gather a good sized rolodex of names from all sides of the tracks, as they used to say.

Soon, I moved in with Bonnie, who lived in Piercy in Sam Cush’s rental house. About a mile from the Post Office and straight down the hill from Jim Lamport’s.

Game on….. I connected with Jim and we were about the same age. I was from Boston and we found many common interests and hobbies.

I spent many winter evenings at Jim’s playing Poker under the Propane powered Lantern, in the kitchen in his A-Frame home. Off the Grid it was. I was a terrible card player, but Bonnie managed to win enough that my losses were a break even for the evening, most games. Penny anti wasn’t a threat anyway.

We fussed with the one small Solar Panel that fed a car battery, which send juice through an inverter, to power Jim’s Music System. Ry Cooder and I met there/then, thanks to Jim.. In theory of being off the grid, that system held up the claim, while bringing great tunes to life. Jim was trained Violin player. Guitars for me.

Jim had his yellow Chevy Luv Pick Up truck, which he claimed he was going to drive into the 21st Century. I don’t know if it lasted that long? There is red one with a flat tire not too far from where I live now. I asked the guy to sell it to me but he (like Jim), enjoys looking at it just sitting quietly. Memories are good enough.

Jim and I answered a note posted at the Piercy Bulletin Board, offering to give away the Cabins at the old French’s Camp property. We had to sign a waiver of liability in order to have the fun of disassembling a cabin. We payed $1 to officially own the remains. Board by board we salvaged the locally milled wood, sharing 50/50 and taking turns pulling nails and hauling to his house or mine. My 1/2 became a smaller cabin, which then went up to become an addition to a cabin at Spy Rock. Redwood and Knotty Pine from the Andersonian Mill across the Eel. Now French’s Camp is where Reggae on the River is held, up the road from Resting Oak. Charley Kirk was my neighbor and local Fire Chief. A good old boy was he, and tolerant of the hippies in spite of himself. He ran Fire Truck drills at the Eel now and again, in hopes that someone might be around if an actual fire ever happened. I learned how to prime a pump on a truck from Charley. A task I already knew from general plumbing back in New England rural living.

The list of jobs and companies Jim formed or operated had one important one nobody mentioned. Jim drove the Propane Truck, that delivered explosive fuel across the river and up the mountains around the area. A mixed blessing in my opinion between danger and solitude. I didn’t offer to go along for a ride.

Much like Heider’s Tow Service, Roy spent much of his time rolling through the mountains saving citizens and critters from potential doom.

Roy and Jim were opposites, except where they were alike. I grew to love each of them for who they were and what they brought to So. Hum/ No. Men. They each had a foundational belief system that guided their attitudes and efforts in supporting “Community”, regardless of who or what came into play. I later put some effort into convincing Roy to run for County Supervisor. He laughed and said, ” I don’t ever want to be a politician”. (while sitting in his Redway kitchen). I said, ” That’s exactly why you should run for the Supervisor Seat.” He did, among other Hospital Board and other things. Like Jim did, for his own gift and blessing to those who recognized and appreciated what they did. Just because they did it. I live that belief and gained by my time with both Roy and Jim, who respected and learned from each other.

Bonnie and I were married at Jim’s house on the hill. 9 people and a dog were there, including Frank Lamport. Doug and Jan and their dog, Bonnie’s brother,Cliff and Jim and Renee. I will not admit anything further excepting the remaining memories of the event being unforgettable.

Bonnie and I moved to San Diego a couple years later, where we rejoined civilization and had a thermostat on the wall. We remained together for 23 years. She passed on a few months after Jim did. She got all our photo albums while I kept the negatives. (somewhere). She moved back up to Willits around 2001 then moved to Resting Oak and got together with Curtis Maynard. He passed on a few years ago. She wound up back in the family home in Bellflower where she stayed until passing from a long battle with cancer.

In the flash of a few years up there, from Bear Harbor, Whitethorn, to Alderpoint and endless other individual communities. From the Ocean to the Mountains and north to south…. it was the exact right time for where my life was (or wasn’t), and I am blessed to have been part of that chapter of that place at that time. Many folks from that story are gone by now, and it was last week that my step-daughter and her husband stayed at the Benbow Inn, and spent a few days hiking the lost coast in the rainy weather. A place and time for them, mixing chapters with mine. A gift I was able to teach them about a place they knew of but not about.

thank You for all the memories I still carry from those people, times and places. Magical and mysterious indeed…

Peace and Love, Phil Church