Shuler Road near I91 ramps blocked
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Schuler Rd near the intersection of the I91 ramps is currenlty blocked due to an accident. Expect delays in the area until further notice.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
