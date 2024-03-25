Elite Robotics Camp Proudly Brings World-Class Students To Aurora, IL
Event Brings Together All-Star Youth Robotics Competitors From The U.S., Kazakhstan, And Ukraine
I am deeply honored that Anthony Hsu will be attending the camp. He is such an inspiration. I hope having him coach at our event will help raise the level of robotics education here at home.”AURORA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by the U.S. Engineering League (USEL) - Midwest in partnership with the Wong Centre for Education (WCE), the inaugural Elite Robotics Camp will be taking place in Aurora, Illinois from March 25th to the 29th. The camp, which takes place in advance of the 2024 World Robot Olympiad (WRO) competition season, is intended to help attendees hone their skills in robot design, programming, and task decomposition.
Hosted at the Hampton Inn in Aurora, the camp will end with a competition day at the Aurora Municipal Airport in Sugar Grove, Illinois, allowing students to put their newfound skills and knowledge to the test on official WRO competition mats. Competitors will be tasked with balancing creativity and engineering prowess as they build and program a unique robot to accomplish a series of tasks. Robots will face off in a wide variety of challenges, designed to test all aspects of the students’ abilities.
Seventeen students between the ages of 9-16, including national champions from multiple countries, will spend four days learning under the renowned Anthony Hsu of OFDL Robotics Lab Taiwan, one of the world’s most accomplished coaches. Hsu’s teams were the 2023 World Robot Olympiad RoboSport Champion and Runner-up and the 2021 World Robot Olympiad Regular (Robomission) Senior Champion and Junior Runner-up, and has achieved Top 5 finishes every year for the past five years.
“I am deeply honored and excited that Anthony will be attending the camp,” says William Wong, the founder of USEL - Midwest and creator of the camp. “I have been involved in robotics education for decades, and one of the most rewarding aspects of my career has been traveling the world and seeing the extraordinary caliber of educators and teams from across the world. Anthony is one such inspiration, and I hope that having him coach at our event will help raise the level of robotics education here at home.”
The camp will host a diverse array of students from a variety of backgrounds and locations. Six of the seventeen students will be arriving from the Robotek School of Robotics in Astana, Kazakhstan, several of whom are national award winners. Domestic students, including the 2022 and 2023 champions, will also be attending, allowing for students to learn about different cultures in addition to receiving elite-level robotics instruction.
A number of students are being sponsored by the WCE, including two local students. Through the sponsorship, the students will be introduced to world-class teaching and gain greater familiarity with the career paths available in the thriving world of robotics. The WCE will also be sponsoring two girls from Ukraine, who will be leaving their home country for the first time since the war to attend.
“This camp is about much more than robotics”, says Oleg Vasilevsky, President of the All-Ukranian charitable fund, “Radooga”, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting Ukrainian families affected by the war. “For these girls, it is a week of hope, relief, and connection amidst the relentless uncertainty and fear of war. War not only endangers people’s physical safety, but their mental health as well, and this camp is a perfect opportunity for these girls to experience the fun and community that are so essential to well-being.”
Still in its first-ever year, Wong hopes that this event will mark the beginning of a long and successful series of camps. Built on a standard of excellence and committed to increasing diversity in the field of robotics, the camp aims to establish itself as a strong representative of the bright future of this industry.
Training Camp
When: March 25th - 28th
Where: 2423 Bushwood Drive, Aurora, IL, 60506
Time: 9 am to 3 pm
Competition
When: March 29th
Where: Aurora Municipal Airport - Veterans Memorial Parkway, 43W636 US 30, Sugar Grove, IL 60554
Time: 9 am
About William Wong
William Wong is the founder of the Wong Centre for Education and National Organizer for the World Robot Olympiad. Through the Foundation, Wong conducts STEM based competitions and challenges as part of the World Robot Olympiad and the McHenry Country VEX robotic competitions and sponsors numerous teams in STEM competitions all across the world. Through this work, Wong hopes to make STEM education more accessible to young people of all backgrounds while also improving its quality.
