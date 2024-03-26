CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Torrington, CT
The Veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I'd like to make IHE more accessible to owners so that they can say goodbye to their loved ones in the comfort of their own homes”TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Torrington, CT. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end of life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr Mara Kraenzlin
Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.
“I was fortunate enough to be able to experience in-home euthanasia with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass. ” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “Giving your beloved dog or cat a peaceful transition at home is indeed a final gift of love.”
"I'd like to make IHE more accessible to owners so that they can say goodbye to their loved ones in the comfort of their own homes," says Dr Mara Kraenzlin. Dr Kraenzlin grew up in New York and attended veterinary school at the University of Pennsylvania. She then did an internship at BluePearl NYC and residency in Emergency and Critical Care at Oradell Animal Hospital. Dr Kraenzlin then moved to Colorado for a few years and recently moved back to the east coast. During her free time, she enjoys the outdoors, hiking and exploring with my family and dog.
Dr. Kraenzlin services Torrington, CT and surrounding neighborhoods including New Milford, Wolcott, Watertown, Winsted, Canton, Woodbury, Burlington, Terryville, Burlington, Oakville, and Middlebury
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
2. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 40 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
