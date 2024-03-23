Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash On I-695 In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Baltimore County.

At approximately 8:05 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of the outer loop I-695 in the area of Wilkens Avenue for a two-vehicle crash on the left shoulder. No injuries were reported and tow truck operators were en route to assist removing the vehicles. 

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers left the scene to investigate a single-vehicle crash on the inner loop in the same area. While investigating the crash on the inner loop, the Golden Ring barrack received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. that while the tow truck was on scene with the initial outer loop crash, a minivan spun out and struck the tow truck. 

The passenger of the minivan, identified as Sang Yoo Kang, 60, of Severn, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene by Baltimore County emergency medical services personnel. The drivers of the minivan and tow truck were transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

The outer loop of I-695 at Wilkins Avenue was partially closed for approximately 3 1/2 hours before reopening just before noon. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

