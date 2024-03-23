23 March 2024

78

The telephone conversation between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the RF

On March 23, 2024, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan G.M.Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation V.I.Matvienko.

At the beginning of the conversation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people expressed sincere condolences on his own behalf and on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan in connection with the tragedy that occurred yesterday in the Moscow region and claimed the lives of many people. Along with this, words of sympathy and support were conveyed to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this terrible terrorist act. It was emphasized that Turkmenistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its manifestations and, together with Russia, will continue to fight this evil.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Russia has always been and remains a good neighbor and friend of Turkmenistan. In this regard, during this difficult time, Russia can fully count on the fraternal support of Turkmenistan. It was proposed to provide medical assistance, send medications, dressings, and other items necessary in this situation.

The readiness of the Turkmen side to provide all possible assistance to the affected children was especially emphasized. In particular, as a friendly gesture, Turkmenistan can welcome children to the most modern medical and health centers in the country, where all conditions for physical and psychological rehabilitation will be created for them. For this purpose, there are all the capabilities of Charitable Foundation named after Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Expressing gratitude to the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, as well as the President of the country, Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko emphasized the high importance of Turkmen-Russian relations in a wide range of areas. In this context, a strong commitment was noted to continue to pursue the development of traditionally friendly ties between the peoples of the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan.

The leaders of the highest representative bodies of people's power of both states, paying special attention to the humanitarian component of bilateral relations, stated that direct human contacts, mutual respect for each other's language, culture, traditions and customs form a solid basis for building the potential of present and future cooperation.

In conclusion, the National Leader of the Turkmen people once again expressed his strong support for the people of Russia.