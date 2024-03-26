Building Resiliency Through Inner Development Workshop to Take Place at the Collider in May

Overstory LLC to Host Inner Resilience and Climate Action Workshop: A Fusion of Science, Spirituality, and Storytelling

The tools presented in the workshop help participants avoid burnout, feel more resilient and resourced in professional and personal spheres, and generate effective solutions to pressing challenges.” — Courtney Pinkerton, MDiv & MPP, Overstory Co-Founder

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collider and Overstory Coaching and Consulting Group are excited to announce this upcoming workshop, "Building Resiliency Through Inner Development: Personal and Planetary Flourishing in the Age of Climate Change," on May 16-17, 2024. This transformative event will resource participants to do their best work while enhancing their personal wellbeing and strengthening their community connections. Drawing on elements of the UN Inner Development Goals (IDGs), Positive Intelligence mental fitness techniques and other valuable resources, participants will depart re-energized and equipped with a toolkit for navigating challenges and pacing themselves for the vital work at hand.

The Inner Development Goals (IDG’s) are a global initiative that develops inner abilities and skills for people and organizations to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The framework was built with 4000+ scientists, experts and practitioners and includes 5 dimensions: Being, Thinking, Relating, Collaborating and Acting along with 23 skills and qualities. Workshop participants will explore many of these dimensions and examine the intersectional role that science, spirituality and storytelling play in building resilience.

The Inner Resilience and Climate Action Workshop will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, May 16th, with an optional evening walk along Asheville’s French Broad River Greenway and discussions at the New Belgium Brewery. Cost Per Person: $975. Breakfast, lunch & snacks included.

Friday, May 17th offers an add-on half-day for those participants interested in an experiential and nature-rich outing in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The outing will be from 9:00am to 1:00pm and activities are suitable for every fitness level. Cost Per Person $475. Snacks included.

We look forward to welcoming people from a variety of industries and backgrounds which may include B-Corps, mission-led organizations, and change-makers from every field. We offer equity pricing for non-profit organizations and emergent leaders.

Equity participants may include organizers, activists, young people and individuals not affiliated with an organization, as well as individuals from groups that have historically been marginalized such as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, Plus), people with disabilities, immigrants, and refugees.

For more information on equity or group pricing, special hotel rates, or transportation contact Veronica Crane-Lindsey, The Collider/CASE Events Director at events@case-ci.com or 1-828-CLI-MATE (828-254-6283). To register please visit: https://www.simpletix.com/e/inner-resilience-and-climate-action-worksh-tickets-163815

Overstory is a coaching and consulting group dedicated to personal and planetary flourishing.

We see the climate crisis as an adaptive problem, not merely a technical one. We work with clients to elevate their inner capacity, change old habits and release worn out interpretations in order to thrive during times of flux and uncertainty. We dare to believe that the climate crisis can bring forward amazing regenerative opportunities, BUT this will only happen with important ownership of our role in this crisis, critical resilience training and imaginative reframing of the stories we tell ourselves about what is possible. Our framework stems from the UN Five Inner Development Goals which are grounded in a science-based understanding of inner development and what is needed to support a sustainable future. With backgrounds and training in Environmental Studies, Public Policy, Divinity, and Communications, Overstory leverages the power of science, spirituality and storytelling to build resilience and inspired action.

Dr. Robert Cabin (he/him) is an award-winning Emeritus Professor of Environmental Studies and Research Ecologist. He has trained in Positive Intelligence and is a certified Mindfulness Life Coach, helping those concerned with climate change develop and maintain excellent mental and physical health.

Carrie Coleman (she/her), holds an M.A. in Communications and spent 20+ years working with major brands and nonprofit organizations on strategy, pitching, innovation and planning. She has trained in Positive Intelligence and is a Wayfinder Coach with a focus on leadership.

Courtney Pinkerton (she/her), holds a Dual Masters of Divinity and Public Policy from Harvard, is a certified Wayfinder coach with over a decade of coaching experience, and the author of The Flourish Formula: An Overachiever's Guide to Slowing Down and Accomplishing More.

About The Collider:

Situated at One Haywood Street in downtown Asheville, The Collider venue offers Class A/A+ event, co-working, and office facilities within a LEED V4 certified space. With a theater accommodating up to 200 people, multiple conference and breakout rooms, and the scenic Overlook Lounge offering Blue Ridge Mountain views, our space creates unique opportunities for engagement, collaboration, and ideation at the intersection of climate science and business sustainability, resilience, and adaptability. Committed to driving positive change, The Collider provides a platform for meaningful conversations and initiatives that shape a resilient and sustainable future.

CASE’s turnkey event management and local business partnerships enhance event sustainability, simplify planning, and offer flexibility, tapping into Asheville's vibrant arts, food, and cultural scene.