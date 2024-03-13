Climate Adaptation Workshop Empowering Business Sustainability and Resilience Takes Place April 11-12 at The Collider

Patrick Marchman Explores Strategies to Thrive in a Climate-impacted World

The time for business to take adaptation seriously is now” — Patrick Marchman, AiCP, SCR

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collider, Asheville's Sustainability, Resilience, and Climate hub, is excited to announce a two-day workshop on climate adaptation taking place on April 11-12, 2024. This transformative event is designed to equip business leaders and managers with the knowledge and tools to navigate the rapidly-developing discipline of climate adaptation, putting their organizations at the forefront of today's most pressing challenges.

This workshop, held at The Collider in downtown Asheville, NC, offers a unique opportunity for leaders, executives, and professionals to engage with leading climate and industry experts in order to understand emerging environmental impacts, changing legislation, and reporting and disclosure requirements; develop and integrate critical climate transition strategies into business models; and engage with employees and stakeholder to build and sustain organizational resilience.

Overview:

Businesses across many sectors including retail and manufacturing, healthcare and insurance, transportation and logistics, and more, face an array of challenges that necessitate a proactive approach to climate adaptation. The impacts of climate change pose multifaceted threats that demand immediate attention and strategies to build near and long term resilience. With unpredictable and extreme weather events becoming more frequent, business leaders need information, tools, and tactics to address disruptions to existing supply chains, infrastructure, and daily operations.

These challenges underscore the relevance and urgency of climate adaptation for businesses of all sizes, across sectors, and at every level of the value chain. The ability to anticipate, plan for, and adapt to increasing challenges is not only a matter of survival but also a strategic imperative. Forward-thinking businesses recognize that resilience in the face of climate change is a key driver of long-term success. Through collaborative efforts, innovative solutions, and a commitment to sustainability, businesses can not only weather the storm of climate challenges but also emerge as leaders in a rapidly changing world.

Program Highlights:

Participants will experience two days of immersive, hands-on small-group interaction, learning, and engagement with climate experts, industry leaders, and peers. Through discussions, case studies, and practical exercises, attendees will gain a deep understanding of climate adaptation strategies. The agenda and content is specifically geared toward providing participants critical insights directly applicable to their organizational roles and responsibilities. The workshop content is crafted to address the specific challenges and needs of attendees. From understanding climate basics to developing adaptation strategies and implementing resilience measures, each session is designed to deliver content that directly contributes to participants' expertise.

Agenda Overview:

Participants of this two-day, immersive workshop can expect Intensive Interaction, Tailored Learning, and Directed and Relevant Crafted Content.

Day 1: Understanding Climate Adaptation (9:00a to 5:00p)

Day 2: Implementing Adaptation (9:00a to 12:30p)

This two-day workshop includes breakfast, lunch, and snacks. The event will take place at The Collider in downtown Asheville, with suggested hotel accommodations within walking distance for seamless discussions and networking.

The workshop is priced at $1,250 per participant. Early bird and group discounts are available.

Registration is now open for this exclusive workshop. Capacity is limited to 36 participants, on a first come, first served basis.

Secure your spot by visiting https://www.simpletix.com/e/climate-adaptation-workshop-empowering-bus-tickets-155007.

Media Contact:

Veronica Crane-Lindsey, Events Director

The Collider, managed by CASE Consultants

events@case-ci.com

+1 828-CLI-MATE (828-254-6283)

About The Facilitator:

Patrick Marchman, AiCP, SCR, is a leader in environmental policy, hazard mitigation and disaster

risk reduction, and climate. An American Planning Association-certified planner and Global

Association of Risk Professional, Patrick has worked with companies in a range of sectors

including health care, energy, manufacturing, and transportation, among others, as well as for

public sector agencies and non-profits at all levels. He has also been deeply involved in

developing standards of practice for climate adaptation and emerging topics such as managed

retreat and the role of AI in climate risk, and believes that the time for business to take

adaptation seriously is now.

Patrick’s 20+ year career includes presenting at numerous conferences and appearing in print

and podcast media. He also mentors and coaches the next generation of climate leaders

worldwide.

About The Collider:

Situated at One Haywood Street in downtown Asheville, The Collider Event Venue offers Class A/A+ event,

co-working, and office facilities within a LEED V4 certified space. With a theater accommodating

up to 200 people, multiple conference and breakout rooms, and the scenic Overlook Lounge

offering Blue Ridge Mountain views, our space creates unique opportunities for engagement,

collaboration, and ideation at the intersection of climate science and business sustainability,

resilience, and adaptability. Committed to driving positive change, The Collider provides a

platform for meaningful conversations and initiatives that shape a resilient and sustainable

future.

CASE’s turnkey event management and local business partnerships enhance event sustainability,

simplify planning, and offer flexibility, tapping into Asheville's vibrant arts, food, and cultural

scene.