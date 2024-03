23 March 2024

47

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack that occurred on March 22, 2024 in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk city, Moscow region.

We express our condolences and support to the families and friends of the deceased. We wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan