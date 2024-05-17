Diamond Bar Ranch Works to Save Pregnant Mares from Kill Pens- Calls on Ag Committees for the SAFE Act in the Farm Bill

Foal, Athena, born in a kill pen. Wednesday and Athena in hospital after their rescue. Maddie and Dezi Esse and Ziva Astrid - Four years old. DBR’s first kill pen foal.

It’s foaling season and we’re going to see a lot more foals being born in kill pens. We’re going to see more foals dying in these pens too. The horse rescue community is waiting for the SAFE Act.” — Loretta Risley, Diamond Bar Ranch

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kill buying and horse slaughter are the dark side of America’s equine industry. Few people know about it, however, it’s a highly discussed issue on Capitol Hill. The equine protection community, opposed to the slaughter of the country’s horses, and pro-slaughter special interest groups have both worked on the issue every congressional session since the efforts began. Failure to agree on and pass a bill to protect America’s domestic and wild equine keeps the kill buying pipeline flowing.

Diamond Bar Ranch is no stranger to equine slaughter in America. The organization established itself with a focus on saving horses destined for slaughter.

DBR is a 501C3 charity in Oklahoma. Founder and President, Loretta Risley, Ed.D, MSN, RN, says she became a rescue by accident when she began looking for a horse for herself. However, during her search, she discovered the cruel reality of American equine slaughter. This discovery prompted her to take action. She began working to rescue horses from this fate. With foaling season here, she is diligently working to get as many pregnant mares out of an area kill pen as possible. These mares are at risk of being slaughtered for their meat. The pregnant mares are often in poor health. Their owners have neglected them and then sold them at auctions. Auctions are a leading source of horses for kill buyers. Many kill pens have heavily pregnant mares, on the verge of foaling. DBR makes it part of their mission to rescue these mares. DBR provides them with the care and support they need during the rest of their pregnancy. Risley works closely with veterinarians to provide proper medical care and nutrition. This helps ensure a safe and caring environment for them to give birth.

Diamond Bar Ranch has rescued many horses and donkeys, including 23 formerly slaughter bound mares and foals. Three are orphans whose mothers did not survive the pipeline. On Mother’s Day 2024, DBR wished a Happy Birthday to Diamond Bar Ranch’s four-year-old Astrid. She was DBR’s first kill pen baby born on and then rescued from a kill lot. DBR hoped she would be their one and only kill pen baby “but God had other plans” said Risley. See Baby Astrid’s video after being born into a slaughter world.

https://www.facebook.com/100041937827288/videos/pcb.1235300391211210/968421164883094

With the help of Diamond Bar Ranch and the support of their rescue community, these pregnant mares safely give birth to their foals. DBR hopes to raise awareness about pregnant mares being sent to kill pens and educate others about how to take action to save these innocent mothers to be. For more information on how to support Diamond Bar Ranch and their efforts, please visit their website or follow them on social media. The public can help make a difference in the lives of these pregnant mares and their newborn foals.

“People don’t know that foals only need to be 650 pounds, which is often six to seven months old in order to ship. Newborns in the kill pen usually die. Germs from the feed lot get in their umbilical cord and cause systemic infections, leading to death. Other rescued foals die because people can’t or don’t want to pay the high price of medical care.”

“We consider it a great blessing to provide a safe and loving home for so many mothers and their babies at Diamond Bar Ranch. These are just the moms and babies still in our care,” Risley wrote in a social media post over the weekend when she shared their photos. “The public’s support allows them to have a safe life. It was our donor support that helped DBR rescue these moms.”

AEA Advocacy News asked Risley for an update on pending shipments of horses headed to Mexico for slaughter. She stated, “Unfortunately, there are many. The lot in our area shipped two loads on Mother’s Day, May 12th. There were seventy horses lost to slaughter and there was another load that shipped on Wednesday the 15th.” Risley pointed out this was just one kill pen shipping on this day. “There were multiple lots shipping horses on Sunday. Thus, how many horses actually lost their lives?” she added.

Cats, dogs and horses live their lives as companion animals in America. The connection between humankind and horses is long. Yet, horses are bought by kill buyers in the United States, then sold as meat animals, after they are transported across the border into Canada and Mexico. Dogs, cats, and equines would be included in Section 12515 of the 2018 Farm Bill if the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act, the SAFE Act, passes. The very simple action by Congress of adding ‘and equines’ to the existing wording changes the fate of America’s slaughter bound horses. The rescue and advocacy communities can focus all their efforts on re-homing horses and burros with this critical wording change when equine slaughter for human consumption stops.

The United States Congress can protect American horses from the brutal horse-meat trade. An excerpt from the June 19th, 2023 press release issued by Senator Menendez’s office about the SAFE Act reads, “Although the practice of slaughtering horses for human consumption is currently illegal in the United States, the ban is temporary and subject to annual congressional review and no federal law exists to prohibit the transport of horses across America’s borders for slaughter in Canada or Mexico. The lawmakers hope to include the SAFE Act as part of the Farm Bill when it is considered by Congress later this year.” Extending the Farm Bill into 2024 gave the SAFE Act more time to be passed.

The slaughter pipeline spares none. Last year alone, victims included thousands of reservation horses, BLM incentive program horses and burros, racehorses and other domestic horses including newborns. No horse is safe from the pipeline. The equine protection community is nationwide. Congress has not protected American horses, their owners who want to safely re-home their horse, and all the country’s rescues for over 20 years, despite public support for the bill’s passage. It’s time to close the door on allowing America’s horses to be transported across the borders, then slaughtered for human consumption. This Congress can respond to the will of the people. The Farm Bill can protect American horses.

Special interest groups have a heavy hand in federal equine policy. The SAFE Act came close to moving to the House of Representatives for a full vote, where it had the number of co-sponsors needed to pass during the 117th Congress, only to be stalled by special interest groups.

Risley states, “The horse rescue community is waiting for the SAFE Act to go to the House Agriculture Committee for mark up. DBR awaits the outcome.”

“The American people have the opportunity, right now, to tell our representatives that we don’t want this. We don’t want our horses to be slaughtered.”

DBR seeks help from Congress in this PSA. Please listen here. https://www.facebook.com/100012512176797/videos/1741754139681980/

Concerned citizens wishing to support the SAFE Act should reach out to their elected officials immediately. Ask your lawmakers to support the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act, the SAFE Act. It only takes a few minutes to make the call and help American wild and domestic horses, burros and donkeys. Senate and Representative contact information is shown below. The one-click action link below will send a message to your Representative and both Senators immediately after you submit the action request.

Take action here for the SAFE Act.

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=22270

Diamond Bar Ranch invites the public to learn more about them. The rescue is at 1301 S. Choctaw Road, Luther, Oklahoma, 73054. The website is diamondbarranch.org. Their Facebook page is called Diamond Bar Ranch an Equine Rescue & Sanctuary-501c-3. Risley adds, “we strive to provide a safe environment to learn about horses, specifically slaughter bound horses.” The contact number is 314-359-9577.

Bill Information

Bill numbers: House bill is H.R. 3475 and the Senate bill is S.B. 2037

These links provide lawmaker contact information:

House of Representatives https://www.house.gov/representatives.

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/118/hr3475/text

United States Senate https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/2037/text

The public can help make a difference. Readers are asked to take a few moments to help the country’s horses and rescue community.

