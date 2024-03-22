Submission of Singapore's Written Statement in Response to the United Nations General Assembly's Request for an Advisory Opinion from the International Court of Justice

In March 2023, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted by consensus a resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the obligations of States in respect of climate change. While advisory opinions of the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the UN, do not create legally binding obligations on States, they hold significant weight in the international legal system and contribute to the development of international law.

Countries were invited to file written statements to the ICJ on the questions submitted to the ICJ by 22 March 2024. Singapore presented a written statement on 20 March 2024. Like other low-lying, small island developing States, Singapore is especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels. Singapore stands committed to participating in collective, multilateral, and rules-based efforts to seek solutions founded upon international law to address climate change.

The next step is the submission by 24 June 2024 of written comments on the other written statements made by other States and organisations. The written statements and written comments will be made accessible to the public by the ICJ in due course in accordance with its rules and practice.

