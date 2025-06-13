MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in the Middle East, 13 June 2025

Singapore is deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region. We urge all parties to exercise restraint and to de-escalate.

Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured in Israel or Iran. Given the volatile security situation, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel and Iran. Singaporeans in Israel and Iran are advised to stay indoors, proceed to a safe shelter when alerted, monitor the news closely and heed the local government’s advice. Please remain vigilant at all times.

Singaporeans in Israel and Iran are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so. Singaporeans requiring consular assistance in Iran may contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr). For Singaporeans in Israel, they may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr) at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Israel (Tel Aviv)

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street, South Tower (19th floor), Tel Aviv 6473926, Israel

Tel: +972-3-7289334

Emergency Tel: +972-5-0697-6188

Email: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hr)

Address: Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

