State Visit by President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda to Singapore, 11 to 13 June 2025

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda will make a State Visit to Singapore from 11 to 13 June 2025. The State Visit reaffirms the warm and growing relations between Singapore and Poland.

President Duda will receive a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House on 12 June 2025, where he will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam will also host a State Banquet in honour of President Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will call on President Duda on 13 June 2025.

President Duda will also attend the Singapore-Poland Business Forum organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), and the Singapore Business Federation on 13 June 2025.

President Duda will be accompanied by First Lady Kornhauser-Duda and senior officials from Poland.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 JUNE 2025