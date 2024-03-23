SVN Vanguard Named #1 Brokerage in Southwest Region

The SVN Regional office was also named #3 in the nation among all SVN brokerages for 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN Vanguard finished #1 in the region and #3 nationally in this year’s SVN National conference in Miami, FL. Following a successful 2022 campaign as the international firm of the year, SVN Vanguard continues to deliver top tier performance for 2023.

In addition, the San Diego County Vista Chamber of Commerce named the SVN | Vanguard San Diego North County Office the New Business of the Year.

To compile rankings for SVN’s national conference, SVN International Corp. identifies the top producing brokerages and advisors based upon closed commercial real estate transactions. Top producing Advisors are ranked in three different categories based on their gross commission income (GCI). The categories are: Partner’s Circle, President’s Circle and Achiever Award. Tony Yousif, Director- National Accounts, achieved Partner’s Circle status as one of the top advisors in the SVN network. Cameron Irons, Executive Director at SVN Vanguard, and Senior Vice President, Jon Davis, were also recognized for ranking within the Top 100 Advisors of 2023.

About SVN Vanguard

SVN Vanguard is a full-service commercial real estate office of the SVN brand, comprising over 1,600 commercial real estate Advisors and staff, in more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. We believe geographical coverage and amplified outreach to traditional, cross-market and emerging buyers and tenants is the only way to achieve maximum value to our clients. Visit https://www.svnvanguardoc.com for more information.