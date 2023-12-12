Baraga County Sheriff's Office Upgrades with LensLock's Body Camera Solution

Courtesy of Baraga County Sheriff's Office LensLock Body Camera

After an extensive evaluation period, Michigan's Baraga County Sheriff's Office Makes the Switch to LensLock, Inc. Law Enforcement Technology

Those [old] cameras were getting where they weren’t reliable anymore. Battery life wouldn’t last a full 12-hour shift. Body cameras have become an everyday part of our equipment now” — Sheriff Joe Brogan

BARAGA, MI, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LensLock, Inc announced today a partnership securing a new body camera solution for the Baraga County Sheriff's Office. Recently, Sheriff Joe Brogan and his team at the Baraga County Sheriff's Office embarked on a pivotal decision to upgrade their aging body cameras. The existing cameras were showing signs of wear, with declining battery life and a growing concern of failure in critical situations. The need for dependable equipment was imperative to ensure the safety and efficiency of the Sheriff's Office in their daily operations.

“Those [old] cameras were getting where they weren’t reliable anymore. Battery life wouldn’t last a full 12-hour shift. Body cameras have become an everyday part of our equipment now,” stated Baraga County Sheriff Joe Brogan.

The decision to move forward with LensLock, Inc. was made after an extensive evaluation of the law enforcement body camera market. Ultimately, Sheriff Brogan and his team chose LensLock for reliability, cost-effectiveness and responsive, hands-on customer service.

The reassurance of reliable body-worn cameras empowers Sheriff Brogan’s team to navigate their duties with confidence, knowing they have the support of LensLock technology by their side. LensLock's innovative body-worn cameras not only address the immediate concerns of reliability but also contribute to the broader mission of ensuring safety and maintaining the integrity of law enforcement in this vibrant community. All digital evidence collected in the field is securely stored in LensLock's Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) powered by FBI CJIS-compliant Microsoft Azure for US Government cloud storage solution called LensLocker™ . Access to evidence is secure and backed with full chain-of-custody reporting.

About LensLock, Inc.

LensLock, Inc. is a privately held, law enforcement technology company specializing in body-worn and in-car dash cameras. As a Microsoft Azure Government Cloud partner, LensLock’s secure video cloud management solution is FBI CJIS-compliant, reliable, user-friendly, and affordable.

LensLock’s mission is to make the lives of law enforcement officers easier and safer. LensLock builds innovative, cost-effective technology solutions specifically designed for law enforcement agencies, and delivers best-in-class service each and every day.