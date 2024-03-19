LensLock Announces New Partnership with YardArm Technologies

LensLock Body Camera

LensLock Law Enforcement Technology Solution Partners with YardArm Sensor Technology to Improve LensLock Body Cameras

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LensLock, Inc. is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Yardarm Technologies, a pioneering force in connected weapon technology and a manufacturer of sensor hardware, which powers cutting-edge solutions for law enforcement agencies. Yardarm's innovative products empower law enforcement agencies by seamlessly capturing vital data, automatically triggering body-worn cameras during the deployment of both lethal and non-lethal weapons. Through this collaboration, LensLock and Yardarm are committed to advancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies, fostering officer safety, preserving lives, and bolstering community confidence in policing practices.

The products (sensors) developed by Yardarm Technologies seamlessly integrate with LensLock body-worn cameras, initiating automatic video recording through Yardarm’s proprietary wireless connection technology. These advanced wireless sensors are compatible with both lethal and non-lethal weapons, empowering law enforcement officers to concentrate on their primary duties without interruption. The pairing process between the wireless device and LensLock cameras is seamless, while the sensor's rugged build guarantees optimal performance and reliability in various field conditions.

About LensLock

LensLock, Inc. is a privately held, law enforcement technology company specializing in body-worn and in-car dash cameras. As a Microsoft Azure Government Cloud partner, LensLock’s secure video cloud management solution is FBI CJIS-compliant, reliable, user-friendly, and affordable.

LensLock’s mission is to make the lives of law enforcement officers easier and safer. LensLock builds innovative, cost-effective technology solutions specifically designed for law enforcement agencies, and delivers best-in-class service each and every day.

About Yardarm

Yardarm Technologies, Inc. is a leading public safety Internet of Things (IoT) provider of sensor and communications technology to law enforcement, security, and military agencies.

Yardarm was founded to support and protect first responders, as they are asked to risk their lives protecting the public against unpredictable threats.

Body-worn cameras are quickly becoming mandatory gear, and detailed forensic documentation is now required for any incident of use-of-force. Yardarm Technologies uses smart, wearable technology to automatically activate body worn cameras when a situation quickly escalates, capture critical forensic data, and call for backup even if the officer cannot.