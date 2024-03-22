Submit Release
MPD Makes an Arrest in a 2023 Northwest Shooting

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce a man has been arrested in a shooting that occurred in Northwest. 

 

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at approximately 3:25 pm, Third District officers responded to the 700 block of Gresham Place, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, March 22, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 48-year-old Adrian Terrence Lee of Northwest, D.C. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

 

CCN: 23060442

