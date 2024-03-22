Submit Release
News Search

There were 219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,600 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Suspect in Edgewood Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery in the Edgewood neighborhood.

 

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at 12:45 a.m., the victim was at a gas station in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, when the suspect approached him and asked for a dollar. The victim ignored the suspect, but the suspect attempted to snatch the victim’s credit card. A physical altercation ensued until the suspect brandished a knife. The suspect took the credit card and fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured on nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

CCN: 24043138

 

###

You just read:

MPD Searching for Suspect in Edgewood Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more