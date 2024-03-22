MPD Searching for Suspect in Edgewood Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery in the Edgewood neighborhood.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at 12:45 a.m., the victim was at a gas station in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, when the suspect approached him and asked for a dollar. The victim ignored the suspect, but the suspect attempted to snatch the victim’s credit card. A physical altercation ensued until the suspect brandished a knife. The suspect took the credit card and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured on nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24043138

###