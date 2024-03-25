9Sail LLC Promotes Bryan Pattman To Chief Operating Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- 9Sail (www.9sail.com), a lead-building digital marketing agency that specializes in law firms, is proud to announce the promotion of Bryan Pattman to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective March 25, 2024.
With over 6 years of experience in operations and more than 3 years in his role as Director of Operations, Pattman has a proven track record of driving operational efficiencies and implementing effective strategies to achieve business objectives. He continues to bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the 9Sail team and its clients.
Founder and CEO, Joe Giovannoli states, “I am thrilled for Bryan to be promoted to COO. As a partner of the firm and a strong leader within his role of Director of Operations, Bryan has earned this promotion and will do great things in his new capacity!”
In his new role as COO, Pattman will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, driving strategic initiatives, and ensuring operational excellence across all areas. With Pattman's strong leadership skills and deep industry understanding, he is uniquely positioned to lead 9Sail into its next phase of growth and success.
9Sail would like to congratulate Bryan on his well-deserved promotion and wishes him much success in his new position as Chief Operating Officer. We are confident that his leadership and expertise will continue to drive our company's growth and success.
For more information on Bryan Pattman or the services 9Sail LLC provides, please visit 9Sail.com.
About 9Sail:
Established in 2015, 9Sail LLC is a digital marketing agency that works closely with clients in the legal industry to generate strong leads, improve brand awareness and reputation, increase target website traffic, and support digital public relations efforts. 9Sail prides itself on being a growth partner for clients by crafting distinctive approaches that achieve unparalleled success. For more information, visit 9Sail.com.
Contact
Telephone: 201-632-1185
Email: info@9sail.com
Website: 9Sail.com
