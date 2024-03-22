Submit Release
News Search

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,613 in the last 365 days.

Air and Marine Operations and partners seize over 2 tons of cocaine near the British Virgin Islands

MIAMI  - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations worked with international partners to seize 4,294 pounds (1,948 kilograms) of cocaine on March 6 off the coast of the British Virgin Islands, denying transnational criminal organizations approximately $48.7 million.

A National Air Security Operations aircrew detected suspicious vessel activity near the British Virgin Islands and maintained continuous observation of a vessel of interest. Air and Marine teams facilitated communication with responding crews: a Caribbean Air and Marine Branch UH-60 aircrew, a St. Thomas Marine Unit 41’ SAFE Boat crew, and an international maritime law enforcement team.

The vessel attempted to evade law enforcement, making erratic maneuvers, and eventually ran into a dock. Three people absconded. Law enforcement teams seized 62 bales of cocaine from the grounded vessel.

“This event demonstrates the level of cooperation and commitment with our regional foreign partners in combating transnational criminal organizations operating in the Caribbean.” stated Creighton A. Skeen, Director of Air and Marine Operations, Caribbean Air and Marine Operations Branch. “Our crews remain ready to respond to all smuggling throughout the Caribbean region.”

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.For additional news releases and other AMO information, visit www.cbp.gov or follow AMO on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond.

You just read:

Air and Marine Operations and partners seize over 2 tons of cocaine near the British Virgin Islands

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more