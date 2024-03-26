Georgetown/Scott County Hosts First-Ever Mountain Bike Event
Bluegrass Mountain Cup comes to Lytles Fork Recreation Area Skullbuster Trails
We are thrilled to help bring this leg of the Bluegrass Mountain Cup racing series to Georgetown, KY.”GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the Bluegrass Mountain Cup racing series, the Bluegrass Chapter of the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association (KYMBA) will host a mountain bike race at the Skullbuster Trails at the Lytles Fork Recreation Area on Saturday, May 18, 2024. This is the first time the event will be held in Georgetown/Scott County.
“The Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trails offer a unique backcountry riding experience that will challenge riders of all types,” said Jon Strom, president of the Bluegrass Chapter of KYMBA. “KYMBA Bluegrass’ volunteer trail stewards have built a network of technical single track with some natural flow that showcases what central Kentucky mountain biking has to offer.
“We are excited to host the Bluegrass Mountain Cup as a chance to introduce more riders to this lesser known gem of a trail system,” added Strom.
Josh Patton, the KYMBA member who founded the Bluegrass Mountain Cup (BGMC), put knowledge and experience gained from participating in some of the world’s largest races into creating the event.
“I wanted to host races and create a series because it was something our mountain bike community was really lacking in the state,” said Patton. “We had some grassroots racing going on, but a series had been gone for quite a bit of time.”
The event features two styles of races which will run simultaneously—a six-hour endurance race and a standard cross country race with a set number of laps. Racing will begin at 9 a.m. and continue into mid-afternoon. Food vendors will be on hand following the race.
“Skullbuster is a unique piece of property that will give race participants a challenging experience,” said Curt Ramsey, a KYMBA Bluegrass board member based in Georgetown. “The trails could be described as a chunky cross country course where racers will have to work to find their flow.”
The new BGMC event would not be possible without the support, dedication and enthusiasm of Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington in providing the community an opportunity to enjoy an outdoor adventure at Lytle's Fork Recreation Area.
“This race is a chance to bring a new event to Georgetown and Scott County, show off two of our outdoor assets—the Lytle’s Fork Recreation Area and the Skullbuster Trails—and involve and benefit the community,” said Covington.
“We are thrilled to help bring this leg of the Bluegrass Mountain Cup racing series to Georgetown and appreciate the collaborative effort that went into creating and securing such an exciting new event,” said Lori Saunders, executive director at Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission.
Information about the races, start times, racing guidelines and parking information as well as the registration form may be found at www.bikereg.com/bgmcSB?fbclid=IwAR00uesH9FIz1dKltsLrATTpSJ8qp1ylbYafBYJKRl4rhmf_RBEluWjCBRg. Find updates about this KYMBA event and others at www.facebook.com/bluegrassmountaincup.
