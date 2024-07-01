COMING SOON: Kinesio Taping® for Women’s Health
It stands to reason that many women, are trying different methods to effectively manage issues that impact their daily health, as these may be the key to them enjoying a vibrant and healthy life.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the crucial role women play in fostering vibrant and healthy lives regardless of age, many individuals today are exploring diverse methods to effectively manage their health concerns. A new book, "Kinesio® Medical Taping for Women's Health," offers insights into navigating these unique challenges using the Kinesio Taping Method, pioneered by Dr. Kenzo Kase® over 30 years ago.
When addressing women's health, numerous factors come into play. While some aspects, such as taping for leg cramps, nausea, or low back pain, are relevant to both genders, the underlying causes and treatment approaches may differ between men and women. Frequently, critical milestones in a woman's life revolve around reproductive experiences, starting with menstruation, progressing through pregnancy (if applicable), and culminating in menopause.
Dr. Kase and his team have gathered tested applications with proven results for women-specific issues such as menstruation, menopause, and breast cancer to provide tailored taping solutions for their specific conditions. This book segments its applications into three parts to accompany women through these pivotal life transitions. Each phase in a woman's journey entails distinct health considerations, calling for tailored applications to effectively address related conditions.
We believe in making a difference in the world. That’s why a portion of the proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to non-profits, including grants and partnerships with community organizations that drive sustainable change for women’s health.
