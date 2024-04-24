Kinesio® Tex Classic- Limited-Edition Colors
Kinesio® Announces the New limited-edition colors for Kinesio® Tex Classic tape.
Chiro & I use Kinesio tape for my unstable sacroiliac & lumbar region. Lifesaver post-adjustment for 10+ years, prevents misalignment.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinesio® Tex Classic, the tape that launched an industry! Now available in 2 brand new fun colors and patterns. Kinesio Tex Classic Purple and Kinesio Tex Classic CatMo!
— Conrad G. USA
Kinesio continues to provide the world-famous design technology that has achieved results for Kinesio Taping® practitioners for over 30 years. From medical professionals, elite athletes, weekend warriors, soccer moms, and everyone in between, Kinesio ® Tex Classic provides a high-quality tape that delivers consistent and dependable results.
Debuting in the late 1970s, Kinesio Tex Classic was the first elastic therapeutic tape, revolutionizing the medical & sports industries worldwide. Using his knowledge of natural healing modalities, Dr. Kenzo Kase® spent several years researching and developing the ORIGINAL Kinesio Tape.
The Kinesio brand is designed and manufactured in the USA to specifications derived and evolved from the clinical application and insights of patient assessment and research.
• Available to both Medical Professionals and Patients
• Easy Applications Available
Chris Roberts
Kinesio Holding Corporation
+1 505-856-2029
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok