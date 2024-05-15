Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,817 in the last 365 days.

Kinesio® Medical Taping for the Mature Adult

Kinesio Tape With Wisdom Logo

Kinesio® Announces the Kinesio® Medical Taping for the Mature Adult.

Dr. Kase writes with compassion and wisdom as he shares how getting older has its challenges, but offers methods and strategies to enjoy life at any age.”
— Teresa Casagranda, PT, DPT, CHT, CKTI
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinesio® Medical Taping for the Mature Adult - 2nd Edition is a hands-on book for older active adults and their families. Dr. Kase introduces some of his newest Kinesio Medical Taping applications in this book. His new KMT™ method provides an advanced level of Kinesio Taping. These techniques were formulated in a clinical environment to support active older adults and improve patient outcomes in palliative care.

Kinesio Medical Taping for The Mature Adult is 142 pages, fully illustrated with easy-to-understand step-by-step instructions for older adults. These are organized in real-life scenarios to make the applications readily accessible. The hope is that many will benefit from this book and be able to try Kinesio Taping to be released from pain, stay active, or deal with the chronic conditions that come with aging.

Based on the principle of releasing the body’s natural healing power, Kinesio Taping can be utilized by anyone to aid in improving recovery and reducing discomfort. This unique method is employed by renowned athletes for injury management, by elderly individuals coping with joint pain, by surgeons to expedite post-surgical healing, and by tens of thousands of trained medical and therapeutic practitioners globally.

Danielle Sanchez
Kinesio Holding Corporation
+1 505-856-2029
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Kinesio® Medical Taping for the Mature Adult

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more