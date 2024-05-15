Kinesio® Medical Taping for the Mature Adult
Kinesio® Announces the Kinesio® Medical Taping for the Mature Adult.
Dr. Kase writes with compassion and wisdom as he shares how getting older has its challenges, but offers methods and strategies to enjoy life at any age.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinesio® Medical Taping for the Mature Adult - 2nd Edition is a hands-on book for older active adults and their families. Dr. Kase introduces some of his newest Kinesio Medical Taping applications in this book. His new KMT™ method provides an advanced level of Kinesio Taping. These techniques were formulated in a clinical environment to support active older adults and improve patient outcomes in palliative care.
— Teresa Casagranda, PT, DPT, CHT, CKTI
Kinesio Medical Taping for The Mature Adult is 142 pages, fully illustrated with easy-to-understand step-by-step instructions for older adults. These are organized in real-life scenarios to make the applications readily accessible. The hope is that many will benefit from this book and be able to try Kinesio Taping to be released from pain, stay active, or deal with the chronic conditions that come with aging.
Based on the principle of releasing the body’s natural healing power, Kinesio Taping can be utilized by anyone to aid in improving recovery and reducing discomfort. This unique method is employed by renowned athletes for injury management, by elderly individuals coping with joint pain, by surgeons to expedite post-surgical healing, and by tens of thousands of trained medical and therapeutic practitioners globally.
