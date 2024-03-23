ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Podcast Launches YouTube Channel
Host Randall Kenneth Jones and announcer Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, added a YouTube channel with episodes available on video for the first time
As my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity.”COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five years and almost 200 guests later, ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones, formerly known as JONES.SHOW podcast continues to enhance its reach.
— Susan Bennett, The Original Voice of Siri
Podcast host, author, speaker, and creative communications consultant Randall Kenneth Jones and podcast announcer Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, recently added a YouTube channel to the mix, making ON THE KNOWS episodes available on video for the first time.
"I have been asked to release video versions for years. In fact, many of my listeners have been pretty adamant," Jones said with a laugh. "As I tend to have a high-profile guest list, production quality is extremely important to me. I waited to create the YouTube Channel until I found a platform offering the professional product I wanted. I believe I have found that in Descript and Squadcast."
Jones's filmmaker son, Kevin Randall Jones, managed the launch of the YouTube Channel in his ongoing role as technical director and producer.
As explained by Bennett in the show's opening, "ON THE KNOWS introduces you to people who are in the know—and ready to share their special brand of know-how with you. From artists, authors, and activists to entertainers, educators, and entrepreneurs, ON THE KNOWS will elevate your ability to influence the world we share."
Activist and author Erin Brockovich has generously referred to the podcast and its host as "The best podcast and host ever."
Though all episodes will continue to be released on all major podcast platforms, the first show released on the ON THE KNOWS YouTube Channel is Women in Poker Hall of Fame honoree Maria Ho.
"Maria was the perfect person for this spot," explained Jones. "Personally, I'm not much of a risk-taker. Renaming a successful five-year-old podcast was a bit painful for a diehard Virgo. The rebrand was a gamble, a risk, but if I play my cards right—pun totally intended—the new name will help reach more people and enrich more lives—as will the YouTube Channel. That's what matters the most."
In addition to Ho, the ON THE KNOWS YouTube Channel now boasts an interview with Barbra Streisand's sister, celebrated vocalist Roslyn Kind, and 2024 American Cinematheque Power of Cinema Award winner and Hollywood audience marketing expert Kevin Goetz.
Upcoming guests include the aforementioned Brockovich, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honorees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Maria Ho's sister, clinical and forensic neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho, and Peter McGraw, author of "Solo: Building a Remarkable Life of Your Own."
Under the Jones.Show banner, Jones has hosted meaningful discussions with actress, author, and activist Jenifer Lewis, Bargain Mansion's Tamara Day, Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree Desmond Child, Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero, AGT comedian Vicki Barbolak, boxing's Adrien Broner, celebrated nature photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, Broadway director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and television icons Loretta Swit and Stefanie Powers. All these episodes remain part of the ON THE KNOWS catalog.
"I have remained so passionate about this podcast because Randy has refused to compromise his mission," explained Bennett. "Randy will not give in to the idea that negativity and hate are acceptable pathways to success. As my alter-ego Siri is known for her alleged knowledge of everything, I stand firm that this podcast is a much-needed voice of optimism and positivity."
For more information, visit OnTheKnows.com or contact Jones directly.
Randall Kenneth Jones
MindZoo
+1 571-238-4572
email us here