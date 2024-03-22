Maine DOE Update – March 22, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) wants your help designing the future of climate education in Maine. If you are a teacher, student or young adult (under 30), school administrator, or education partner, consider filling out the interest form below to be a part of the Maine DOE Climate Education Action Plan Task Force. | More

Maine school administrative units (SAUs) may apply for the Integrated, Consolidated 9-16 Educational Facilities Program through the application posted on the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of School Facilities website. The application deadline is June 30, 2025. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), Child Development Services – Early Intervention for ME is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers early intervention services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays and/or suspected disabilities from birth to their third birthday. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers services to children with disabilities, ages 3-22. | More

As required under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (“Perkins V”), the Maine DOE is completing a non-substantive revision of our four-year Perkins state plan. Among minor updates, this revision to the state plan will also include adjusted values of Maine’s state-determined performance levels (“SDPLs” or “performance levels”) for the 2024-2025 school year through the 2027-2028 school year. | More

Calling all Maine kindergarten teachers, administrators, and curriculum directors! Are you interested in exploring strategies to help support transitions from early childhood settings into a Kindergarten setting? If so, you may be interested in engaging in an upcoming project the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is launching related to the design of a Kindergarten Entry Inventory (KEI). | More

Maine’s Preschool Development Renewal Grant is supporting the Maine Department of Education in offering grant funding to school administrative units (SAUs) to increase the number of eligible 4-year-olds attending high-quality public Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K) programming through partnerships with licensed community providers (center-based and family child care) during the 24-25 school year. | More

Do you want to engage students in learning about Maine’s Natural Resources? Do you want to promote outdoor education? Do you want access to environmental science equipment? Do you want to provide students with more opportunities to master the Maine Science and Technology Learning Results Standards? The Envirothon KickStarter Program may be for you. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The hallways of United Technologies Center (UTC) were packed with students dressed in different uniforms adorned with the SkillsUSA emblem on March 15 as they came together from across Maine to test their talents at Maine’s annual SkillsUSA event. | More

Noble Middle School has created a community of students who genuinely respect and trust their teachers and each other through the Building Assets Reducing Risks (BARR) model. “The teachers, the students, and everyone just support you. There’s really no negativity,” Chase, a Noble seventh grader, says of his school. | More

This year, Saco Middle School (SMS) has three exciting student technology projects that highlight highly engaging, student-driven learning. These projects are a combination of projects funded through the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Maine Learning through Technology Initiative (MLTI) as well as a student project submission to the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. | More

For the second consecutive year, a student group from Windham High School (WHS) volunteered to participate in the Can We? Project and hosted their peers from Poland Regional High School (PRHS) in mid-February to practice skills needed for civilized conversations. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

Through the Preschool Development Renewal Grant (PDG), the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), in partnership with the Maine Department of Education (DOE) are offering the opportunity for a summer summit series in 2024 and 2025 to support communities in their local system alignment and coordination for early childhood care and education programming from birth through the early elementary years. Teams accepted to participate in the summit will also be awarded $800 mini grants to support their efforts in developing and implementing action plans to address an identified early care and education need in their communities. | More

