NEW CLOTHING BRAND SMOKE® SETS THE STAGE FOR A NEW ERA OF STREETWEAR WITH STAR-STUDDED DEBUT WEEK, MARCH 22

Pictured left-to-right, Atlanta, Pardyalone, Rook, Amir Tyson & Wiz Khalifa Photo credits to Visioned Studios & Maury Phillips at Getty Images

The global launch of the “Core Collection” boasts week-long celebration featuring Artists Rook, Pardyalone, NBA Star Trevor Ariza, Wiz Khalifa & more

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Celebrity Sighting Images, click here

SMOKE® the dynamic brand that transcends traditional boundaries by effortlessly fusing elements of lifestyle, luxury, and streetwear, boasts a star-studded week following the debut of the brands ‘Core Collection’ on Thursday, March 14. The inaugural collection introduces a selection of SMOKE® essentials including hoodies, t-shirts, hats and sweats, designed to seamlessly blend into the dynamic lifestyles of the modern individual. The brand's launch festivities included a two-day pop-up event at Volume Studio's LA, followed by a three-day celebration at Rolling Loud LA, cementing SMOKE®'s status as a dynamic force in luxury streetwear.

The launch event at Volume Studios LA drew an illustrious crowd of artists, personalities, and influencers. Among the attendees were artist Rook, known as Machine Gun Kelly's drummer, up-and-coming Artist Pardyalone, Amir Tyson, son of renowned Boxer Mike Tyson, Trevor Ariza, former NBA star for the Lakers, Steve Lobel, CEO of A2Z Entertainment & 'weoworking,' to name but a few. World-famous Artist, Wiz Khalifa, was spotted at the SMOKE® Rolling Loud Club, while up-and-coming artist Nettspend was also seen wearing the CORE Relax hoodie this week.

“We are thrilled to have successfully launched the SMOKE® ‘Core Collection’, marking a significant milestone for our brand's journey. The past week has been an out-of-this-world experience as we introduced our fusion of lifestyle, luxury, and streetwear to the world,” Darin Phillips, SMOKE® Partner. “The turnout at our launch events, from Volume Studios LA to Rolling Loud LA, was beyond our expectations, and we're incredibly grateful for the support shown by artists, influencers, and enthusiasts alike. This debut is just the beginning of our commitment to redefine the boundaries of fashion, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and inspire with SMOKE®.”

At SMOKE®, clothing is more than just coverage—it's a powerful medium for self-expression. The “Core Collection” reflects this philosophy with carefully chosen pieces breaking conventional fashion barriers. Whether limited luxury items or edgy streetwear essentials, SMOKE® offers a versatile range for those embracing true fashion artistry.

The debut of the “Core Collection” signals SMOKE®'s commitment to year-round limited clothing drops. Exclusive collections for spring, summer, fall, and winter position SMOKE® as a dynamic force in luxury streetwear. Each release emphasizes the brand's dedication to pushing creative boundaries, celebrating diversity, and staying ahead of fashion trends.

For more information about SMOKE® , please visit https://smokebrand.com

About SMOKE®

SMOKE® is a dynamic and contemporary brand that defies conventional boundaries, seamlessly blending elements of lifestyle, luxury, and streetwear. At SMOKE®, we view clothing as a potent form of self-expression, centering our philosophy on the belief that fashion should empower individuals to be authentic and bold in their choices. Our curated collections celebrate diversity, creativity, and the spirit of the modern individual, transcending the realm of mere apparel to embody a lifestyle. From sleek limited luxury pieces to edgy streetwear essentials, SMOKE® offers a versatile range that effortlessly transitions from urban streets to high-end events, catering to those who appreciate the artistry of fashion. Welcome to SMOKE®, where each piece is not just a garment but a testament to the art of self-expression. For more information about SMOKE® and our limited drops, please visit https://smokebrand.com or follow us on social media at @smokebrandofficial