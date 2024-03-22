Skorpios Technologies Providing Tours of Its New Fab with Wine Tasting at OFC
See Skorpios’ New Larger Fab in Temecula Wine Country near San DiegoTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skorpios Technologies, a leading integrated silicon photonics and silicon nanostructure foundry company, will be conducting tours of its new facility in Temecula, California during OFC24. The tours will be followed by wine tasting at a local winery. A wide variety of excellent restaurants may tempt visitors to stay a bit longer.
See the new home of the company’s innovative technologies, including its Tru-SiPh™ Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits (HPICs). Skorpios remains committed to being a leading innovator in the field of silicon photonics and delivering industry leading products. And the new facility offers expansion space and access to excellent talent for the Company’s growth.
Skorpios Technologies’ relocation to Temecula marks an exciting chapter in the company’s trajectory. The 450,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility provides ample space for manufacturing expansion, meeting the increasing demand from customers worldwide for both silicon photonics driven by the Artificial Intelligence revolution and the increasing business for silicon nanostructures in biomedical, advanced packaging, and military applications. The move to Temecula aligns with Skorpios’ vision of fostering local partnerships and contributing to the community.
In a statement, Skorpios Technologies’ CEO and Co-founder, Stephen Krasulick, expressed his enthusiasm for new location: “This new facility, and the team we have assembled here, will propel Skorpios into the future, and offer tremendous expansion of capacity. We hope many potential customers will visit the Temecula Valley both for this tour and the excellent local wines and restaurants.”
A tour can be booked here: https://calendly.com/skrp/tour
