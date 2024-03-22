Maine DOE Seeks Comments on Maine’s IDEA Part C Application

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), Child Development Services – Early Intervention for ME is seeking comments from the public on its annual application for federal funds under Part C of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which covers early intervention services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays and/or suspected disabilities from birth to their third birthday.

The application, which covers Maine fiscal year 2025 (starting July 1, 2024) is posted on the Maine DOE’s website at Part C Application. The Part C budget is estimated/projected based on Maine’s current award, pending the State’s receipt of the finalized federal award for the coming year. Both documents will be posted from March 22, 2024, through May 22, 2024.

Written comments will be accepted from Monday, April 1, 2024, until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Please send comments to Erin Frazier at erin.frazier@maine.gov or 23 State House Station, Augusta, ME. 04333