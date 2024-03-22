FDLE arrests man for petition circulator fraud

For Immediate Release

March 22, 2024



MIAMI - Inspectors with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested one paid petition circulator and announced that arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects accused of petition fraud on the casino gaming initiative, “Limited Authorization of Casino Gaming.”

As part of the investigations, agents identified more than 20 petition forms for people who passed away prior to the forms being filled out.

The charges are the result of investigations led by FDLE’s Election Crime Unit (ECU) working with the Florida Department of State Office of Election Crimes and Security (OECS) and with assistance from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Haggi Kibwe Amirally, 29, of Miami, was arrested on Thursday, March 21 and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on six counts of using personal identification information concerning a deceased individual. Agents say Amirally submitted more than 1,100 invalid signatures for the casino gaming initiative.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Alex and Henos Joseph with their last known address as 1331 NW 133rd Street in Miami.

Alex Joseph, 29, is charged with five counts of criminal use of personal identification information. Agents believe Joseph submitted more than 4,700 invalid signatures to election’s offices. Joseph is also wanted in Colorado for similar crimes.

Henos Joseph, 34, is charged with 13 counts of using personal identification information concerning a deceased individual. Agents say Joseph submitted more than 3,700 invalid signatures at election’s offices throughout Florida.

Additional charges may be filed pending the completion of the investigation.

The cases will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



