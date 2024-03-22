InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Specialized Spray that Makes Glass Magnetic for Easy Clean Up if Broken
EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny S. of Adamsville, AL is the creator of the Glass Magnet, a unique spray for glass surfaces designed to turn the glass magnetic. If the glass is accidentally broken and shattered, the shards can be picked up with a magnet for easy, safe, and convenient removal. The liquid will be stored in an aerosolized can and sprayed onto objects to make them magnetic. The spray is white and/or transparent and dries on the surface without impeding vision of or through the glass. Users can apply a magnet near the broken glass area to easily pick up all glass shards. The spray saves considerable time and effort while improving safety when picking up broken glass.
Light bulbs, glass windows, glass picture frames, and many other items commonly found in homes and offices can be accidentally shattered. Trying to clean up individual glass shards is incredibly difficult and dangerous—any shards left on the ground can cause serious injury if stepped on by inhabitants, especially children or pets. There are various tools designed specifically for picking up broken glass, including handheld devices with prongs or claws, long-handled tools with jaws, magnetic pick-up tools, and specialized vacuum cleaners. Despite these tools being helpful, some glass shards can accidentally be left on the ground.
Advancements in technology will inevitably lead to the development of more efficient and user-friendly glass pick-up tools. The Glass Magnet, while not a tool, is an innovative spray and method designed to move this market and industry forward. Manufacturers looking to expand their product lines are constantly looking for versatile products like the Glass Magnet to significantly enhance their profit margins.
Danny filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Glass Magnet product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Glass Magnet can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
