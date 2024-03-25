Celebrating Women's Empowerment: The 365 Foundation Inc. Takes Center Stage on National TV

365 Foundation Art Gallery Opening Amanda Knox Artist Kristina Bivona

The 365 Foundation will be featured on an upcoming episode of the Emmy-nominated TV show The American Dream.

This is a pivotal moment for us at the 365 Foundation. Being recognized on a national platform like The American Dream allows us to amplify our message of women's empowerment and social justice.” — Natalie Venezia

LANSDALE, PA, US, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 365 Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and empowering women in the community, will be featured on an upcoming episode of the Emmy-nominated TV show The American Dream. TV host Kimberley Porter will film an entire segment on the foundation, its mission, podcast, and other initiatives.

"This is a pivotal moment for us at the 365 Foundation," said Natalie Venezia, the organization's Executive Director. "Being recognized on a national platform like The American Dream allows us to amplify our message of women's empowerment and social justice."

The American Dream has chosen to showcase the work of the 365 Foundation due to its commitment to advocating for equal rights and providing safe spaces for women to express themselves. The show streams on the Travel Channel, HGTV, Prime Video, Roku, Apple TV, and Bloomberg Television.

The foundation’s initiatives include ‘In the Pink’ Podcast, Crossing Fences (Incarcerated Women’s Prison Reform), the Women’s Monthly Art Gallery Series, and the Engaged & Empowered. By leveraging the arts, community service projects, and partnerships with local organizations, the 365 Foundation aims to create lasting change in Lansdale's communities.

"Women's rights are essential for creating social change," said Venezia. "We must invest in women in our communities to achieve true equality."

The American Dream's producer and crew are scheduled to arrive at the 365 Foundation Lansdale Office on April 5th to film the Foundation’s first episode of its women-centric podcast, ‘In The Pink.’ Amanda Knox will be the first guest, and Natalie Venezia will interview her.

Later that evening, The American Dream Crew will film the welcome event planned for Amanda Knox, who traveled from Seattle to provide her support for the 365 Foundation and to close Kristina Bivona’s Solo Artist Show.

For more information about the 365 Foundation's services or how to get involved, visit https://www.365foundation.com or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation.

About The 365 Foundation Inc.

Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.